Driverless burning car makes bizarre ‘getaway’ from firefighters (VIDEO)

A flaming runaway car was filmed evading police as it sped downhill through a residential area in Alicante, Spain.

The driverless car-cum-fireball was reportedly parked by its owner after a dashboard warning light appeared on Sunday morning. Shortly afterwards, it burst into flames. The blaze is believed to have been sparked by an electrical fault, according to the Provincial Fire Brigade of Alicante.

🎥 Impactante vídeo de la intervención de esta mañana en #Cocentaina. Un coche se incendia y se precipita calle abajo. El perímetro de seguridad estaba bajo control en todo momento. pic.twitter.com/B6v8FzU8An — Bomberos de Dipu ALC (@BomberosDipuALC) February 4, 2018

Firefighters were in the middle of tackling the flames when the vehicle began to roll down a hill lined with pedestrians and residents in the town of Cocentaina, in eastern Spain. Handbrake failure is thought to have prompted the car to roll, rather than the fire itself.

Police were filmed running alongside the runaway car as they attempted to stop the vehicle from causing injury or damage as it sped down the street.

Eventually, local cops brought the car to a halt by stopping it with a barrier. Nobody was injured in the incident, however the fence of a home where the car was initially parked did suffer some fire damage.

