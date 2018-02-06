People trapped in collapsed Taiwan hotel after 6.4 quake strikes east coast

A 6.4-magnitude earthquake has struck the east coast of Taiwan, the US Geological Service (USGS) reported. The epicenter of the quake was reportedly just 1km deep, some 22km east-northeast of Hua-lien.

A hotel in Hualien has collapsed following the earthquake, Reuters reported, citing the Taiwanese government.

Images posted online appear to show the first floor of the hotel severely damaged, with parts of the building crumbling onto the sidewalk.

According to local media, around 30 people are stuck inside the hotel. Multiple injuries have been reported and rescue workers have been deployed to the scene.

The hotel that collapsed is the Marshal Hotel, according to the Taiwan Observer.

The Hualien Armed Forces General Hospital, which is located next to the hotel, has also reportedly been damaged.

Scenes of widespread structural damage in the streets have been shown on numerous Facebook live videos filmed by locals.

“The president (Tsai Ing-wen) has asked the cabinet and related ministries to immediately launch the ‘disaster mechanism’ and to work at the fastest rate on disaster relief work,” the president’s office said in a statement after the Tuesday earthquake.

Freelance journalist Louise Watt tweeted that her apartment in Taipei shook as a result of the quake, adding that she received a “loud presidential alert” on her phone at the same time.

There has been no confirmation of casualties so far and no tsunami warnings have been issued.

The government also said that a bridge in the city cannot be used following the quake, Reuters reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, a magnitude 4.7 earthquake hit Hualien County. That quake followed a 5.3-magnitude earthquake that struck Taiwan on Sunday night, causing 80 aftershocks as of Tuesday afternoon – 10 of which could be felt by residents, Seismological Center deputy director Lu Pei-ling said, according to Focus Taiwan.

