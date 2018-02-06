Minor scuffles at South Korean port as art troupe from North arrives for Winter Olympics

Sporadic scuffles with South Korean police have broken out as protesters gathered while North Korea’s art group was arriving. The troupe is to perform during the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang.

The North Korean performance group arrived at the port of Mukho near Gangneug on the west coast of South Korea on Monday.

IOC president lauds 2 Koreas for sending ‘powerful message of peace’ https://t.co/SZUk1ZDlen — RT Sport (@RTSportNews) February 5, 2018

Tensions rose as the North Korean ship carrying the group was approaching the port, and a group of demonstrators came to the site carrying anti-North Korean signs and placards.

In January, the two Koreas agreed on the participation of North Korean athletes in the Games; twenty-two athletes are to compete in three sports and five disciplines, including hockey, where Seoul and Pyongyang will have a joint women’s team. At that time Pyongyang also agreed to send the 140-member art troupe, including an orchestra, singers and dancers, for concerts in Seoul and Gangnueng.

