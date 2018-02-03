Militants in Syria claim to have shot down Russian warplane
UPDATE: Russian Su-25 jet downed in Syria, pilot killed – Defense Ministry
Photos and video have been circulating on social media, allegedly showing the site of the crash and the parachute of the pilot. The incident reportedly took place near the town of Sarqeb, Idlib province, which is held by Syrian rebels.
The pilot of the plane or his body has allegedly been captured by the militants. RT has so far been unable to verify the footage.
Just days prior to the reports, a video of a Su-25 jet apparently being attacked by militants firing anti-aircraft guns was published by a pro-rebel group Edlib Media Center. The footage allegedly shows Jaysh Al-Nasr militants failing to shoot down the jet in the Idlib governorate.
