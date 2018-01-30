Norwegian Air flight carrying 60 plumbers turns around because of... broken toilets

A Norwegian Air flight was forced to turn around mid-air because the plane's toilets weren't working. Hilariously, there were 60 plumbers on board.

Norwegian flight DY1156 took off from Oslo Airport Saturday, bound for Munich. However, it never reached the Bavarian capital. Instead, it turned back mid-air because its toilets were out of order.

"It is correct that DY1156 from Oslo bound for Munich was forced to turn back to Oslo because a fault was found with the toilets on board. The aircraft circled over Hedmark to burn fuel so that it wasn't too heavy to land," Fatima Elkadi, a communications officer with the Norwegian airline told Dagbladet newspaper, as cited by the Local.

But this isn't just the tale of a plane that didn't reach its destination. There's a twist. There were actually some 60 plumbers on the airplane with broken toilets, all of whom were on a business trip with their Norwegian company Rorkjop.

"So many plumbers on an aircraft and it has to turn back due to toilet trouble. That is enough to make you laugh," Hans Christian Odegard, a plumber from Ulstein who was on the flight, told Dagbladet.

Rorkjop's CEO Frank Olsen also saw the irony of the situation. "We'd have gladly fixed the toilets, but it must unfortunately be done from the outside and we didn't want to take a chance on sending out a plumber at 10,000 metres' altitude," Olsen said.

The plumbers and other passengers on board managed to fly out to Munich the same day – hopefully, on a plane with functioning toilets.

