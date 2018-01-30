Putin on US Treasury ‘Kremlin List’: ‘Dogs bark but the caravan moves on’

Russian President Vladimir Putin has weighed in on the US Treasury’s recently released ‘Kremlin List’, ironically noting that he was “offended” not to be included on it.

“The dogs bark, but the caravan moves on,” Putin said on Tuesday, several hours after the report featuring the entire Russian government and scores of prominent Russian business people was issued.

The list of 210 people fails to mention the Russian leader – much to his 'distress'.

“It’s a pity,” Putin said sarcastically in answer to a journalist's question on how he feels about his absence.

However, the move is “certainly unfriendly” as it damages already deteriorating Russian-US relations, Putin added.

“What do they want? They must decide for themselves,” Putin said, referring to Washington’s policy.

Russia is eager to build long-term relations which are “stable and based on international law,” the Russian leader added.

In a tougher comment, Putin slammed Washington for inconsistency and “stupidity.” The Russian president noted that the US equates Moscow with Tehran and Pyongyang, while at the same time calling on Russia to help solve the North Korean crisis and mediate on issues involving Iran.