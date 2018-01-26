US adds 21 individuals, 9 companies to anti-Russian sanctions list over Ukraine crisis

The US expanded sanctions against Russia on Friday, adding more individuals onto the blacklist, including a deputy energy minister and energy companies, the Treasury Department said.

The list contains 21 individuals, all of whom are Russian or Ukrainian nationals, and nine companies, most of which are power or energy firms.

Russian Deputy Energy Minister Andrey Cherezov and energy company Technopromexport are among those who were hit with sanctions, according to the list published on the website of the US Treasury Department on Friday.

