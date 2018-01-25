Spain’s foreign minister falls ill during Davos debate (VIDEO)

A live World Economic Forum debate in Davos was suspended Wednesday, after Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis suffered a dizzy spell and had to receive medical attention.

Dastis was in the second row of the audience watching a World Bank Live talk on tackling inequality when he fell ill.

According to Spain’s El Mundo, after receiving medical aid from a doctor, the foreign minister regained full consciousness.

The incident was caught on a World Bank livestream of a discussion which included Colombia’s President Juan Manuel Santos, World Bank Group President Jim Yong Kim and Oxfam International’s Winnie Byanyima.

With the debate hitting the 45-minute mark, Susanne Wille, the adjudicator, can be seen to call out for a doctor.

“Excuse me someone has gotten sick in the audience… could someone call a doctor please?”

Prior to the incident, Dastis could be seen sitting behind Spain’s King Felipe VI with his head bowed. Following assistance from a doctor, the 62-year-old minister was able to accompany the king to a meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, according to reports in the Spanish media.

RT.com has contacted the Spanish Foreign Ministry for comment.