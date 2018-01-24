Satellite captures stunning close up image of volcanic eruption in Papua New Guinea (PHOTO)

Newly released satellite footage has captured a fresh angle of a volcano spewing ash in Papua New Guinea. There is no record of the volcano ever erupting before.

The Kadovar Island volcano, which is approximately 24 kilometers north of the Papuan mainland, began erupting on January 5.

This prompted authorities to evacuate the 590 occupants of the island. The people were initially taken to the nearby island of Blup Blup, but this was also evacuated after the volcano continued to vent ash for several days.

Satellite photos snapped on Wednesday captured an aerial view of the column of ash pouring out of the volcano. Experts have warned that the recent seismic activity could indicate a major eruption is imminent.

The people evacuated from the islands around Kadovar are now being housed on mainland Papua New Guinea, Reuters reports.

In their most recent report the Rabaul Volcanological Observatory said lava is visible in the sea at the base of thick white steam clouds that are rising to 600 metres above sea level.

Volcanologist Chris Firth told Reuters there are no confirmed records of the volcano ever erupting, however scientists speculate it could have been one of two “burning islands” mentioned in the journals of a 17th-century English pirate and maritime adventurer William Dampier.

