Gunmen attack Save the Children office in Afghanistan, fighting ongoing - authorities
Gunmen attacked the Save the Children office in the city of Jalalabad, and an explosion also rocked the compound, local media reported, citing officials.
#Nangarhar – A car burns outside the Save The Children organization in #Jalalabad city after gunmen stormed the compound. pic.twitter.com/NFcDHHqzWn— TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) January 24, 2018
Pic from the scene, As suicide attack happened close to @save_children office in Jalalabad City.#Afghanistan. pic.twitter.com/rivlRiO1Je— Miraqa Popal (@MiraqaPopal) January 24, 2018
