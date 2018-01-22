2nd explosion rocks Malmo, Sweden in less than a week

Another explosion has rocked the Swedish city of Malmo, just days after a grenade attack directly targeted a police station.

No injuries have been reported in the blast that happened around 9pm local time outside a restaurant located in an office building in the Rosengard city district, police said. The facade of the building was damaged in the explosion, the Aftonbladet reported.

Police secured the area and a bomb squad was sent to the scene. An Audi was seen close to the area moments before the blast, according to reports.

The office building is located near the police station in Rosengard where an explosion rang out Wednesday. Several cars were damaged when an assailant detonated a hand grenade outside a precinct.

Rosengard is one of the locations in Sweden described as “a geographically-defined area characterized by a low socio-economic status where criminals have an impact on the local community.” Authorities have long struggled to quell the violence associated with conflicts erupting between various gangs and ethnic groups in recent years.

Two weeks ago on January 7, an explosion at a suburban Stockholm subway station left a man dead after he picked up a hand grenade which exploded in his hand. A 45-year-old woman was also injured in the blast.