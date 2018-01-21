Erdogan vows swift end to Afrin operation, warns pro-Kurdish opposition against taking to streets

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has vowed to complete the ‘Olive Branch’ operation against the Kurds in Syria’s Afrin “in a very short time” after the Turkish forces crossed Syrian border.

“We will complete the operation in a very short time,” Erdogan said, addressing a huge crowd of supporters in the north-western city of Bursa on Sunday.

The Turkish leader added that the pro-Kurdish opposition and PKK had failed to call people for protests and warned that Turkish forces “are following their every step.”“Know that wherever you go out on the streets our security forces are on your heels,” Erdogan said.

Since the launch of operation ‘Olive Branch’ on Saturday evening the Turkish military has struck 153 targets, including what it said were units of Islamic State and positions of the Kurdish groups PKK, KCK, PYD and YPG, all of which groups Ankara considers terrorist.

He added that Turkish troops will force “terrorists” out of Afrin, and pursue those fleeing the area. On Sunday Turkish forces, including tanks and military vehicles, crossed the Syrian border and reportedly advanced some 5 kilometers into the Afrin region.

