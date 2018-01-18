People & roofs blown away: At least 3 killed as storm hits northern Europe (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Extreme winds have lashed northern Europe, killing two people in The Netherlands and bringing transport chaos to parts of Germany.

Stormy weather conditions have been sweeping across Germany, the Netherlands, France Belgium and parts of the UK.

The Netherlands

At least two people have been killed by storm debris in The Netherlands. A 62-year-old man was killed in the city of Enschede when he was struck by a heavy tree branch, reported NOS news.

Meanwhile, roofing has been filmed flying from buildings, while other structural damage has been documented through social media.

At Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, all flights were suspended for a number of hours due to “severe weather conditions”.

Storm update: currently 260 flights have been cancelled. This mainly affects flights to and from European destinations. Please expect delays for departing flights of up to 30 minutes. Our flight schedule will be disrupted for the rest of the day. pic.twitter.com/5t8Vox3ot6 — Schiphol (@Schiphol) January 18, 2018

Belgium

In Belgium, one person has reportedly lost their life, as a code orange weather warning remains in place throughout much of the country.

Germany

Storm Friederike has wreaked havoc in Germany with transport in the North Rhine-Westphalia region in particular severely affected. Extreme winds reached up to 130kph (81mph) in central Germany, with poor weather conditions hitting Dusseldorf, Cologne and Dortmund, according to DWD meteorological agency.

Friederike schüttelt NRW durch! Verbreitet Spitzenböen zwischen 100 und 130 km/h. Lokal sind bis 140 km/h möglich. Nun auch in Nordhessen schwere Sturmböen um 100 km/h. /V pic.twitter.com/lExCGxm6A2 — DWD (@DWD_presse) January 18, 2018

Images across Instagram and Twitter show rain and winds battering parts of Dusseldorf, including the international airport, where passenger planes have been filmed trying to land in the difficult conditions.

On Thursday, railway company Deutsche Bahn announced that its trains service will shut down until further notice in the area.

In NRW ist ab sofort bis auf weiteres der Zugverkehr eingestellt. https://t.co/Ghaxs5dsRg#bahn#NW — Deutsche Bahn (@DB_Info) January 18, 2018

UK

According to the Met Office, parts of the UK are currently experiencing the impact of Storm David. The squall has seen the strongest gales in Norfolk and south west Wales.

For clarification #StormFionn named by @MetEireann affected Ireland on Tuesday night with minimal impact on the UK. Last night's gales were from #StormDavid named by French meteorological service @meteofrance. There has been no #StormGeorgina. Here are the strongest UK gusts pic.twitter.com/drMBqgmmMW — Met Office (@metoffice) January 18, 2018

A yellow weather warning has been issued, explaining that icy conditions are also expected.

Portugal

The stormy weather has even hit areas of Portugal, with popular surfing spot Nazare displaying some incredible coastal swells.

