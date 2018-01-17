HomeWorld News

5.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Taipei, shaking buildings


A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has rocked Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, according to the Central Meteorological Bureau. Local witnesses reported a slight rocking of buildings in the city.

The quake’s epicenter was nearly 12km north of Taipei City Hall, at a depth of 140km. 

The tremors were reportedly felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County.

