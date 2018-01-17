5.7 magnitude earthquake rocks Taipei, shaking buildings
A 5.7 magnitude earthquake has rocked Taipei, the capital city of Taiwan, according to the Central Meteorological Bureau. Local witnesses reported a slight rocking of buildings in the city.
The quake’s epicenter was nearly 12km north of Taipei City Hall, at a depth of 140km.
The tremors were reportedly felt in Taipei City, New Taipei City, and Yilan County.
Felt #earthquake (#地震) M5.7 strikes 11 km N of #Taipei (Chinese #Taipei) 28 min ago. https://t.co/3tYnUHa1x9pic.twitter.com/Ojhedoe3BG— EMSC (@LastQuake) January 17, 2018
maybe the strongest #earthquake (5.7) I feel since I got here... and from 9th floor! #Taipei#taiwanpic.twitter.com/3yvBxFSriV— Luisa Pardo （路易莎） (@luupardo_5) January 17, 2018