Man suspected of rape & killing spree spanning 22 years detained in Russia

Police have arrested a man suspected in a series of murders and rapes of women carried out over a period of 22 years in the Russian city of Ekaterinburg. The man was about to flee the country, police say.

The detained man, born in 1970, was previously indicted on similar charges, the Russian Interior Ministry spokeswoman, Irina Volk, told journalists. He is suspected of carrying out a string of killings and rapes from 1992 to 2014 in different parts of Ekaterinburg.

Nearly 17,000 people have been questioned over the last eight years of the inquiry, Volk said. Investigators are now trying to establish whether the suspect could have committed other crimes.