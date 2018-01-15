Lavrov reviews Russia’s 2017 foreign policy in annual press Q&A (WATCH LIVE)
15 January 201807:17 GMT
- 07:15 GMT
The first question comes from Rossiya 24 TV station on Lavrov's general impressions of 2017.
Lavrov mentions Syria first, and says he hopes the national dialogue process in Syria will also help the UN Geneva process on the issue.
He then turns to Israel-Palestine, saying that the dead end in recognizing Palestine as a state has helped fuel radicalization.
He then laments the way the West has viewed the Ukraine issue, saying that the Minsk agreements are clear, and that the focus should be on them. The West's blind support of Kiev has hindered the process, he says.
- 07:11 GMT
Lavrov says Russia has been doing its best to protect the interests of its people and companies, as well as uphold international law through truth and mutual respect.
"We want to prevent the world from descending into chaos and degradation," he says.
"We've seen progress in Syria," he adds, noting that Russia has been working with Turkey and Iran in this area as Syria prepares for a national congress.
Working on the Iranian nuclear deal is a further aim for 2018, as are Israel-Palestine ties and the situation in Ukraine, Lavrov adds.
- 07:10 GMT
Lavrov says that 2017 was a difficult year, citing US threats over North Korea and Iran, saying these actions destabilize the situation.
"The US wants to dictate ultimatums and is unwilling to listen to other centers of power," Lavrov says. "They are unwilling to accept a multipolar world."
- 07:09 GMT
Sergey Lavrov is introduced by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova. He begins by welcoming the assembled members of the press and wishing them all the best for the new year.