HomeWorld News

‘Why would Norwegians come?’ Twitter blows up at Trump’s s***hole slur

Get short URL
‘Why would Norwegians come?’ Twitter blows up at Trump’s s***hole slur
Children are seen during a parade on the National Day in Oslo, Norway May 17, 2016. Terje Pedersen © / Reuters
Twitter users have pointed out the irony of Donald Trump lamenting immigration from “s***hole countries” while wishing that the US had “more people from places like Norway”: Why would Norwegians immigrate to the United States?

READ MORE: 'No other word but racist': UNHR spokesman slams Trump’s reported remarks on 's***hole countries'

The US President reportedly expressed his displeasure with the influx of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and some African countries during a meeting with high-ranking senators at the White House on Thursday, adding that he wished more people from Scandinavia would leave their homeland to pursue the fabled American Dream.

However, Twitter users were highly suspicious of Trump’s line of reasoning.

“Why would people from Norway want to immigrate here? They have actual health care, and longer life expectancy,” Stephen King‏ wrote on Twitter. Plenty of "blue checkmarks" appeared to share the author’s sentiments, pointing out that Norwegians enjoy free healthcare and education, and were even declared the happiest people on earth in 2017.

However, Trump’s comment did provide an excellent opportunity for people to brush up on their Norwegian vocabulary.

Follow news the mainstream media ignores: Like RT’s Facebook
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2018. All rights reserved.