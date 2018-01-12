‘Why would Norwegians come?’ Twitter blows up at Trump’s s***hole slur

Twitter users have pointed out the irony of Donald Trump lamenting immigration from “s***hole countries” while wishing that the US had “more people from places like Norway”: Why would Norwegians immigrate to the United States?

READ MORE: 'No other word but racist': UNHR spokesman slams Trump’s reported remarks on 's***hole countries'

The US President reportedly expressed his displeasure with the influx of immigrants from Haiti, El Salvador and some African countries during a meeting with high-ranking senators at the White House on Thursday, adding that he wished more people from Scandinavia would leave their homeland to pursue the fabled American Dream.

However, Twitter users were highly suspicious of Trump’s line of reasoning.

“Why would people from Norway want to immigrate here? They have actual health care, and longer life expectancy,” Stephen King‏ wrote on Twitter. Plenty of "blue checkmarks" appeared to share the author’s sentiments, pointing out that Norwegians enjoy free healthcare and education, and were even declared the happiest people on earth in 2017.

Like anyone would leave Norway for this shithole. — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) January 12, 2018

Funny how Norway isn't a "shithole country" despite embracing everything Trump supposedly abhors: high taxes, big government, liberal social values, something resembling socialism. — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) January 12, 2018

@realDonaldTrump no one from Norway wants to come to this shithole country. They have healthcare for all, family leave, free education and real gun control. https://t.co/yL0gmS55Yw — Michael J. McDonald (@MMStearnsCastle) January 11, 2018

Of course people from #Norway would love to move to a country where people are far more likely to be shot, live in poverty, get no healthcare because they’re poor, get no paid parental leave or subsidized daycare and see fewer women in political power. #Shithole — Christian Christensen (@ChrChristensen) January 11, 2018

My parents both came from Norway, god rest their souls.

If they were alive today, they would know better.

They'd have stayed in Norway, or maybe have chosen a less SHITHOLE country.

Like Zimbabwe. — Brian Hjelle🇵🇷 (@Brian_Hjelle) January 11, 2018

Trump: "Why are we having all these people from shithole countries come here? Why not people from Norway?"



Norwegians: "Why would we move to a country with a shithole President?" — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) January 11, 2018

The Racist in Chief thinks we need more immigrants from Norway.



Some things about Norway:

🔹Universal healthcare

🔹Paid family leave

🔹Shorter work weeks

🔹More vacation time

🔹Incredible education system



WHY WOULD THEY WANT TO COME HERE??? pic.twitter.com/F30NCOsx1p — ☃️Dr. Donna Noble☃️ (@DonnaNoble10th) January 11, 2018

However, Trump’s comment did provide an excellent opportunity for people to brush up on their Norwegian vocabulary.