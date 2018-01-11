US meddling, Kim’s win & bitcoin bubble: Top 5 Putin quotes from meeting with press

From US interference into other countries’ affairs to the cryptocurrency craze, Russian President Vladimir Putin managed to cover a wide range of topics while speaking at his latest major media briefing.

Putin sat down with the heads of major Russian media outlets on Thursday. While he mostly commented on international politics, issues such as cryptocurrencies and the digital economy did not go unnoticed by the Russian leader.

On who was behind recent attacks on Russia’s airbase in Syria:

We know who they are. We know whom and how much they paid for these provocations … aimed at wrecking the agreements that have been reached earlier. It is also an attempt to destroy our relations … with our partners – Turkey and Iran. We understand it perfectly well and we will act united.

On difficulties in relations with the US:

No country would tolerate foreign interference in its internal affairs. I believe it is absolutely wrong … that they [the US] constantly engage [in those sorts of activities] and make attempts [to influence other countries’ internal political situations], believing that it is normal.

On the stand-off around North Korea’s nuclear program:

I believe, Mr Kim Jong-un has certainly won this round. He achieved his strategic goal. He [now] has a nuclear charge and a … missile with a range of up to 13,000 kilometers that can reach almost any place on Earth or at least any territory of his potential adversary. He is already an absolutely shrewd and mature politician.

On risks posed by cryptocurrencies:

It is known that there is nothing behind a cryptocurrency. It can be a means of payment but not a store of value. Now, people themselves bear the risks [of buying cryptocurrency]. If we create regulations [for this field] … the state would bear responsibility for a difficult situation, in which people can get.

On switching to the digital economy: