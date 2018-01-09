Slack work chat app goes down, panic-tweeting takes top trend
“Apologies, we’re having some trouble with your WebSocket connection,” Slack said to its users. “We’ve seen this problem clear up with a restart of Slack, a solution which we suggest to you now only with great regret and self-loathing.”
If you're having issues connecting to Slack: we're working on getting things back to normal with top priority. Thanks kindly for your patience. 🙏— Slack (@SlackHQ) January 9, 2018
It also tweeted that it is “working on getting things back to normal with top priority.”
The cloud-based digital workspace is popular communication system for offices.
“Probably the server is overloaded, down or unreachable because of a network problem, outage or a website maintenance is in progress,” Is it Down Right Now reported.
Users reported outages in Brazil, the US, Canada, Ireland and Russia.
Soon after the outage was noticed, people took to Twitter to panic and share jokes. The Slack outage became the number one trending item on US Twitter.
When Slack goes down and you have no idea how you used to communicate with your coworkers before it... https://t.co/ZUOc4zMB7cpic.twitter.com/K6bhSxbseR— GIPHY (@GIPHY) January 9, 2018
My favorite part about #slack being down is all the tweets about it pic.twitter.com/8qtDQM6ThQ— Joni Barlow (@jonib101) January 9, 2018
What if Slack goes down like this every once in a while on purpose because they know the media will make noise about it = free marketing pic.twitter.com/e7FB4nh7dw— Dom (@DomDiFurio) January 9, 2018
i hope normal people read all the media peoples' "slack's down" tweets and just assume all our pants fell down simultaneously— Jon Bois (@jon_bois) January 9, 2018
Minute 8 of the Slack outage. Coworkers have turned to cannibalism, despite the proclamations of the leader with the conch shell that such behavior was unwarranted. The teeming mass of the damned cried out "GIPHY! GIPHY!" as they tore the lesser among them to shreds. #Slack— Ethan is a dirty Star Wars apologist (@GreenEyedZeke) January 9, 2018
Honestly if Slack, Twitter, and Gmail ever go down at the same time I’ll probably freeze like a housecat who just stares at an open door because it has no concept of freedom.— Brian Grubb (@briancgrubb) January 9, 2018
Me when Slack goes down pic.twitter.com/1QSYPu4zV3— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) January 9, 2018
Slack is down but don't panic! @SlackHQpic.twitter.com/UqtxnRpr4D— Imgur (@imgur) January 9, 2018
The #Slack outage in 3 pictures pic.twitter.com/8cLNdlsplv— Matthew Glenn 🏳️🌈 (@webnet) January 9, 2018
When Slack goes down pic.twitter.com/kSGSRSSdMp— Alex Fitzpatrick (@AlexJamesFitz) January 9, 2018
Slack is down. Time to call it a day. That’s how this works, right? pic.twitter.com/m9wuh6UlRs— Aly Ellis (@alykeves) January 9, 2018
Slack is down. Chaos reigns! pic.twitter.com/XOgqUc7Fts— Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) January 9, 2018