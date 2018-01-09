HomeWorld News

Slack work chat app goes down, panic-tweeting takes top trend

Slack users have reported the team messaging app is down, sparking panic across social media.

“Apologies, we’re having some trouble with your WebSocket connection,” Slack said to its users. “We’ve seen this problem clear up with a restart of Slack, a solution which we suggest to you now only with great regret and self-loathing.”

It also tweeted that it is “working on getting things back to normal with top priority.”

The cloud-based digital workspace is popular communication system for offices.  

“Probably the server is overloaded, down or unreachable because of a network problem, outage or a website maintenance is in progress,” Is it Down Right Now reported.

Users reported outages in Brazil, the US, Canada, Ireland and Russia.

Soon after the outage was noticed, people took to Twitter to panic and share jokes. The Slack outage became the number one trending item on US Twitter.

