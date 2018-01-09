Slack work chat app goes down, panic-tweeting takes top trend

Slack users have reported the team messaging app is down, sparking panic across social media.

“Apologies, we’re having some trouble with your WebSocket connection,” Slack said to its users. “We’ve seen this problem clear up with a restart of Slack, a solution which we suggest to you now only with great regret and self-loathing.”

If you're having issues connecting to Slack: we're working on getting things back to normal with top priority. Thanks kindly for your patience. 🙏 — Slack (@SlackHQ) January 9, 2018

It also tweeted that it is “working on getting things back to normal with top priority.”

The cloud-based digital workspace is popular communication system for offices.

“Probably the server is overloaded, down or unreachable because of a network problem, outage or a website maintenance is in progress,” Is it Down Right Now reported.

Users reported outages in Brazil, the US, Canada, Ireland and Russia.

Soon after the outage was noticed, people took to Twitter to panic and share jokes. The Slack outage became the number one trending item on US Twitter.

When Slack goes down and you have no idea how you used to communicate with your coworkers before it... https://t.co/ZUOc4zMB7cpic.twitter.com/K6bhSxbseR — GIPHY (@GIPHY) January 9, 2018 My favorite part about #slack being down is all the tweets about it pic.twitter.com/8qtDQM6ThQ — Joni Barlow (@jonib101) January 9, 2018 What if Slack goes down like this every once in a while on purpose because they know the media will make noise about it = free marketing pic.twitter.com/e7FB4nh7dw — Dom (@DomDiFurio) January 9, 2018