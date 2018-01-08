HomeWorld News

‘Coolest monkey in the jungle’: H&M torched online for ‘racist’ ad

The online outrage machine went into overdrive after Swedish retailer H&M added a photo of a black child modelling a hoodie which had the words, ‘Coolest monkey in the jungle,’ emblazoned on the front.

The fast-fashion retailer has been blasted online for its supposedly tone-deaf advertisement and perceived insensitivity.

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended,” H&M told SBS News in a statement. 

H&M has replaced the image with a generic photo of the hoodie on its own.

Reaction online has been mostly negative, with the general consensus being that the add was “inappropriate,” “offensive” and “racist.”

The King Center suggested more diversity and cultural sensitivity training is needed to prevent retailers from causing mass offense.

Others believed a boycott of the store was the only way to communicate just how inappropriate the image was.

However, others were calmer in their responses, believing that it may have been a simple mishap with no racist undertones and that any offense was being artificially injected into the conversation.

The retailer came under fire from animal rights group PETA in 2017 for a hoodie which bore the phrase, ‘Dogfight in a Random Alley,’ over accusations that it sent, “a dangerous message." H&M agreed to stop selling the article of clothing immediately.

