The cheek! Commuters bare bottoms for ‘No Pants Subway Ride’ (VIDEO, PHOTOS)
The comical event, which first began in the US, saw scores of people jettison trousers, skirts and shorts in favor of simply wearing underpants on their lower half during train rides in the cities of Amsterdam, Berlin, Prague, New York and London and more.
Heute ist wieder weltweiter Tag des NoPantSubwayRide. Zur Feier des Tages haben wir uns in Kooperation mit @Odlo eine kleine Schnitzeljagd im Stil von Mr. X für euch ausgedacht: 1) Spotte die Ohne-Hose-Fahrer in warmer Odlo Unterwäsche in der U2 der @BVG_weilwirdichlieben zwischen Alexanderplatz und Kaiserdamm. 2) Sprecht sie mit dem Satz: „Lass die Hosen runter!" an. 3) Sichert euch einen 20,- € Odlo-Einkaufsgutschein welchen ihr in der Berliner Filiale einlösen könnt. (Die Aktion geht noch bis 19 Uhr) @odlo @globetrotterde #neuehorizonte #npsr #mitvergnuegen #berlin365 #berlinstagram #berlin
so remember that part in Anchorman when Brick wanted to invite people to a party in his pants? so today in NY, it was brick outside but everyone still had a party without pants... it's funny how the world works... part 2 soon to follow. || #panasonicgx8 #gx8 #lumixgx8 #hx015 #lumixlounge #wherelumixgoes #visualsgang #igworldclub #special_shots #visualsoflife #shotaward #ig_worldclub #instagoodmyphoto #createcommune #streetphotography #mg5k #urbex #streetshared #weekly_feature #mkexplore #urbanandstreet #seemycity #unionsquare #nopantssubwayride2018 #nopantssubwayride
The Stiff Upper Lipp Society organized the London outing, during which more than 300 people gathered on a cold day in Westminster before hopping on the underground.
Footage from the event shows scantily clad men and women in London’s Victoria station and sitting nonchalantly in train carriages.
The bizarre tradition was created by the New York-based prank collective Improv Everywhere in 2002. Back then just seven took part in the trouserless train activity, which the group says involves random people sitting together in their underwear on commuter trains.
“The idea behind the No Pants Subway Ride is simple: Random passengers board a subway car at separate stops in the middle of winter without pants,” an Improv Everywhere statement reads.
“The participants behave as if they do not know each other, and they all wear winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. The only unusual thing is their lack of pants.”