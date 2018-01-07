Man injured after object he picked up near Stockholm metro explodes
One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say, adding that he picked up the object from the ground, before it exploded.
2018-01-07 11:07, Kontroll person/fordon, Huddinge Vårby Gård. Explosion utomhus https://t.co/qDMKWffSxJ— Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) January 7, 2018
Local media reported that two people – a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – were injured in the incident. The object the passerby picked up could have been a hand grenade, according to local media, but this information has not been confirmed by police.
Police believe that the incident was not terrorism-related, a police spokesman said, according to Reuters.
Vårby Gård Subway explosion: Reports: Object lay on the ground when a person picked up the object which then exploded. COMMENT: Device may be low yield explosive or Grenade.There have been a series of criminal Grenade incidents in #Stockholm 2017 COMMENT ENDS.#Sweden#huddingepic.twitter.com/XH0MZYRSTK— Intelligence Fusion (@IntellFusion) January 7, 2018