Man injured after object he picked up near Stockholm metro explodes

Police cordoned off the area near Varby gard metro station in Stockholm, Sweden after an unidentified object exploded on Sunday, according to local police.

One man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, police say, adding that he picked up the object from the ground, before it exploded.

2018-01-07 11:07, Kontroll person/fordon, Huddinge Vårby Gård. Explosion utomhus https://t.co/qDMKWffSxJ — Polisen Stockholm (@polisen_sthlm) January 7, 2018

Local media reported that two people – a 60-year-old man and a 45-year-old woman – were injured in the incident. The object the passerby picked up could have been a hand grenade, according to local media, but this information has not been confirmed by police.

Police believe that the incident was not terrorism-related, a police spokesman said, according to Reuters.