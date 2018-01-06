Under pressure: Man does plank with 200kg powerlifter and barbell on his back (VIDEO)

Thought it was difficult to hold a plank? Try a truly Herculean version – with another powerlifter raising a loaded barbell and squatting on your back.

While some would find it tough to push through a plank under the pressure of their own weight, others don’t see it as challenging enough. Athletes from a Moscow weightlifting school have taken an ordinary exercise to the next level, flaunting their impressive abilities on camera.

A man is seen standing on a weight plate he put on the back of another man, who performs a plank. Once he finds his balance, two assistants rush to bring him a loaded barbell, which looks pretty heavy. And he doesn’t stop there, as the powerlifter goes on to squat, while his fulcrum man stoically endures nearly 200kg (440lb), according to Ruptly news agency.