Tokyo area hit by earthquake which ‘shakes walls, rattles furniture’

An earthquake of 4.9 magnitude has reportedly struck Tokyo, Japan. TASS reports the jolt was felt in its Tokyo office with the “walls trembling and furniture swaying.”

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) has put the strength of the tremor at 5.1 magnitude. The epicenter of the earthquake was located some 36 km east of Tokyo.

Yeah. Pretty scary, cabinets swung open, building was swaying, I was in my underwear under the living room table. 2nd earthquake today and the biggest I’ve ever been in — xIAMTOKYOx (@xIAMHOLLYWOODx) January 5, 2018

According to the USGS, the magnitude of the earthquake was 4.9, and the epicenter was located offshore, some 70 km below Tokyo bay. The tremor was reportedly felt not only in Tokyo but in 16 other prefectures across central Japan.

The quake triggered a tsunami warning, though it was called off a few minutes later by Japan’s Meteorological Agency.

The earthquake was preceded by a false warning of a major earthquake approaching. The alarm was reportedly triggered by two near-simultaneous minor offshore jolts which occurred earlier on Friday.

Prelimary info suggests M4.8 #earthquake with an epicentre just east of Disneyland, Shindo 3 and 4 felt widely in the capital #Tokyo#Japanpic.twitter.com/cRu69Qw5A9 — James Reynolds (@EarthUncutTV) January 5, 2018

Local residents reported on social media having clearly felt the jolt, which rocked furniture and sent objects flying off the shelves of their houses.

Dramatic phone alarm for an #earthquake this morning I couldn’t even feel - no alarm for the scary one just now that knocked my mirror over. #tokyo — Dan Toms (@DTCity) January 5, 2018

On the 21st floor of Tokyo Dome Hotel and I just woke up to my room shaking and bouncing?!?!? #earthquake ????? — Tanga Loa (@TangaloaNJPW) January 5, 2018