4 dead, scores injured as train derails in South Africa (PHOTOS)
Emergency services posted details of the accident on Twitter, stating that initial reports indicated at least 100 had been injured. The incident occurred between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad.
Free State: Approximately 40 injured and 4 fatalities at the train crash in Kroonstad area. @OFM9497@Beeld_Nuus@City_Press@SABCNewsOnline@SowetanLIVE@SAfmnews@ewnupdates@News24@TheStar_news@TheMercurySA@FatalMoves@TrafficSApic.twitter.com/OMTSpDAcsz— Netcare911 (@Netcare911_sa) January 4, 2018
Pictures of the early train collision between Hennenman and Kroonstad, FS. Services are still on scene. @ewnupdates@eNCA@_ArriveAlive@jour_maine@SABCNewsOnline@OFM9497@JacaNews@News24_SApic.twitter.com/yTyO2NYYMt— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 4, 2018
ER24, and other services, on scene of a train accident between Hennenman and Kroonstad, FS. Initial reports of approximately 100 patients. Further updates to follow. @ewnupdates@eNCA@OFMNews9497@jour_maine@SABCNewsOnline@_ArriveAlive@JacaNews— ER24 EMS (Pty) Ltd. (@ER24EMS) January 4, 2018
Local media report that the train caught fire after colliding with a truck and another vehicle. Images shared on social media show significant damage to the train.
The train, operated by Shosholoza Meyl, was reportedly on its way from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.