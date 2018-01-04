4 dead, scores injured as train derails in South Africa (PHOTOS)

Four people have been killed and scores injured in a collision involving a train in South Africa’s Free State province, according to emergency services attending the scene.

Emergency services posted details of the accident on Twitter, stating that initial reports indicated at least 100 had been injured. The incident occurred between the towns of Hennenman and Kroonstad.

Local media report that the train caught fire after colliding with a truck and another vehicle. Images shared on social media show significant damage to the train.

The train, operated by Shosholoza Meyl, was reportedly on its way from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.