10 reportedly killed as major blaze engulfs shoe factory in Siberia

A major blaze has ravaged a shoe factory near the Siberian city of Novosibirsk, covering about 2,000 square meters with plumes of reportedly toxic smoke. Sources in emergency services told local media 10 people were killed.

“According to preliminary estimates, 10 people have died,” a source in the emergency response team told Interfax. The same source added that all were “Chinese workers.”

“Having noticed signs of a fire at the factory, they attempted to extinguish the blaze on their own, before the arrival of firefighters, but died from carbon monoxide poisoning,” the source said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW