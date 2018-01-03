Gold plated vodka bottle worth €1.3million snatched in raid at Denmark bar (PHOTO)

A gold and silver bottle of vodka purportedly worth in the region of €1.3 million has been stolen in a late night raid on a bar in Copenhagen.

The Russo Baltique vodka bottle, which once appeared in the Netflix TV series House of Cards, was stolen from Cafe 33 in Vesterbro, Copenhagen Tuesday night.

The bar’s owner, Brian Ingberg told RT.com that a man managed to enter the vodka museum section of the building after it had closed.

“Out of 1,200 bottles, he took the €1.3 million bottle. He knew what he wanted,” Ingberg said.

CCTV images shared on social media by the cafe show the moment the vodka bottle, produced by Russian car manufacturer Russo Baltique and owned by the Dartz Motorz Company, was snatched from its case.

A statement by the bar speculated that someone with a key entered the establishment, before making off with the premium vodka drink.

“There is only one bottle in the world… We have a lot more surveillance, which we currently have at the police,” the statement read. RT.com has contacted the Danish National Police for comment.



The vodka bottle was on loan from Dartz Motorz Company. It once featured in US presidential drama House of Cards. The scene saw a fictionalized Russian president and US first lady share a shot of the vodka at a White House dinner party.