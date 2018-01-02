9 more people killed overnight as nationwide protests in Iran continue – state TV

At least 9 people have been killed overnight amid continuing protests and unrest across Iran, according to AP citing Iranian state television.

Pro- and anti-government demonstrations have been taking place in Iran since Thursday. Economic hardship and alleged corruption mostly prompted the anti-government rallies.

On Monday AP and Reuters cited Iranian state TV, saying that at least 10 people had been killed in the unrest across the county.

Over 400 people have reportedly been arrested following the protests, according to AFP data from Sunday.

Late Monday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the protests may have been partially stirred up by external forces interested in destabilizing the country. “The enemies of the Islamic Republic of Iran are angry with the glory, success, and the progress of the Iranian nation,” he said, according to the Mehr news agency.