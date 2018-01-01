10 people have been killed amid nationwide protests in Iran – state TV

At least 10 people were killed amid nationwide protests across Iran, which have entered the fifth day, AP reports, citing Iranian state TV.

Iranian state TV reported on the fatalities in a package aired on Monday, without elaborating.

Earlier on Monday, a local MP from the southwestern Iranian town of Izeh told ILNA news agency that two people were killed during mass rallies. That brought to at least four the number of fatalities in the ongoing protests. The first two deaths were reported on Sunday by the authorities in the city of Doroud (Dorud), 325 kilometers southwest of Tehran.

Pro- and anti-government rallies have been taking place in Iran since Thursday. The anti-government protests were prompted mostly by discontent over economic hardship and alleged corruption. The rallies are the most serious since the protests of 2009, which followed the Iranian presidential election results. The protesters disputed the victory of then-Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

On Sunday, Iran’s interior minister warned that “violence, fear and terror” will be fought, following the third consecutive night of unrest. “Those who damage public property, disrupt the order and break the law must be responsible for their behaviour and pay the price,” Abdolrahman Rahmani Fazli said.