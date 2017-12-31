12 dead in private tourist plane crash in Costa Rica (PHOTOS)

A small aircraft carrying 12 has crashed in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. There are no survivors, the government confirmed.

The Director of Civil Aviation Enio Cubillo said there were 12 onboard the private flight, including two crew members, the Costa Rica Star reports.

The passengers are believed to have been tourists staying at a local hotel who contracted the private flight.

The plane, a Nature Aircraft, took off from a local runway headed for the Juan Santamaria International Airport. It experienced trouble soon after takeoff before crashing into the mountains where it caught fire.

Rescue teams were unable to reach the difficult terrain and thus unable to reach the area in time. Officers confirmed there were no survivors.

The Public Safety Ministry shared images of the aftermath of the crash on social media, confirming the fatalities.