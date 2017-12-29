HomeWorld News

31 people injured in Colombia nightclub blast – local mayor

Get short URL
31 people injured in Colombia nightclub blast – local mayor
© Google Maps
A blast at a nightclub in the Bajo Cauca Antioquia region of Colombia has injured 31 people, the mayor of Caucasia has said.

Several people were injured when two attackers reportedly an threw an explosive device into the Bora Bora nightclub, Caucasia, in the early hours of Friday morning.

Others were injured in the stampede that ensued, according to the Caracol radio station. Several people are thought to have suffered serious injuries.

The two suspected attackers, a man and a woman, have been detained according to the mayor Oscar Anibal Suarez, who spoke to RCN Radio.

He confirmed 31 people were injured, three seriously, according to AP.

Colonel Carlos Sierra Nino, commander of the Antioquia police force, said two people approached the nightclub on a motorbike before an explosive was thrown at the building.

The motive for the attack is not yet clear but Suarez suggested it may have been gang related.

The local government denounced the incident in a statement on Twitter.

“We reject any act of violence against the community of Caucasia,” it read.

“The mayor invites all the citizens to join the strike to show the disagreement at the violent acts towards our town.”



Reporting what the mainstream media won’t: Follow RT’s Twitter account
العربيةespрусdefr
инотвrтдruptly

RT News App

© Autonomous Nonprofit Organization “TV-Novosti”, 2005–2017. All rights reserved.