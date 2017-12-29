Egg-splosive: Spanish town erupts into day-long food & firework fight (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Revelers have once again descended on the Spanish town of Ibi to stage a mock coup in which the only weapons are flour, eggs and the occasional firecracker.

It may look and sound like a war zone but the festival of Els Enfarinates – also known as the Day of the Innocents – is actually a harmless celebration.

Dating back around 200 years, the messy affair, featured in our RT360 video, sees residents of Ibi in Alicante dress up and assume roles in what is essentially a just-for-fun battle.

A profile of the mock-war in the National Geographic reveals that two sides exist – Els Enfarinats, a group of people who try to take over, and the town’s defenders.

During the one-day event, which plays out on December 28 around the town’s Plaza de la Iglesia, tonnes of flour and hundreds of eggs are used for ammunition.

The 360 degree video of these year’s floury skirmish offers a front row experience for those unable to be a part of the quirky yearly tradition.

It reveals how participants go from smartly dressed attire to being quickly covered head to toe in slimy egg whites and clouds of powdery flour. Fireworks were even held aloft as opposition sides charged at each another.