Gunman detained after fatal Moscow candy factory shooting

Police in Moscow have located and detained the former owner of a candy factory, who shot and killed a guard during a quarrel with the factory's new management.

The shooting took place in southeastern Moscow on Wednesday morning. The disgruntled businessman pulled out a hunting carbine in the middle of a verbal dispute with the current management of the factory he used to own, shot a guard and fled, leaving his weapon behind. The guard later died of his injuries.

Police immediately started a manhunt, which culminated in the shooter's discovery and arrest. "He was detained by police on the premises of an organization located on Pravda Street in Moscow, and is now being transported to the Investigative Committee for investigation," an early Thursday morning press release said.

The gunman, who has been identified as 49-year-old Ivan Averyanov, was described by a relative as impulsive and emotional, but not aggressive. Contacted by radio station Business FM by phone, Averyanov claimed the factory had been taken from him via an illegal takeover, and the affair covered up by local prosecutors.

Initial reports suggested Averyanov had taken hostages at the scene of the shooting, but the police later denied it.