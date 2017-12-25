RT sits down with FM Lavrov to review global challenges of 2017
25 December 201709:13 GMT
The interview ends, approximately one hour after it started.
- 09:13 GMT
As for the reported acoustic attacks on embassy staff, which were used to justify the change of US policy towards Cuba, they apparently have no basis. Otherwise Washington’s reaction would have been harsher, Lavrov suggested.
- 09:12 GMT
Lavrov: Russia welcomed the effort to reestablish ties with Cuba under Barack Obama and saw the reopening of the US embassy in Havana as a positive gesture. The fact that the US trade blockade of Cuba, regularly condemned by the majority of UN Assembly members, remains in place is regrettable. The change of US approach in Cuba is yet another example of why some nations do not trust Washington when it offers to scrap its sanctions in exchange for some concessions.
- 09:08 GMT
RT: Cuba again and the shift in US policy towards it.
- 09:08 GMT
Latin America in general has strong potential for foreign investment and Russia may join forces with China and other BRICS nations for large infrastructure projects in that region, Lavrov said.
- 09:07 GMT
Lavrov: Russia is not directly affected by migration in that part of the world and sticks to the principles of humanism, on which Russia bases its attitude to migration in general. He added the US was regrettably reluctant to negotiate universal rules for regulating migration. Latin America did not suffer such an enormous migration crisis as Europe did because it didn’t endure problems like the destruction of Libya, which was a major factor in opening the doors for migrants.
- 09:04 GMT
RT: Questions about migration flows in Latin America and Trump’s crackdown on migrants.
- 09:03 GMT
Cuba is Russia’s traditional partner, and Moscow is full of optimism about Cuba’s future after the planned elections there.
- 09:02 GMT
Mexico, which is among several Latin American nations set to hold elections in 2018, is a good partner for Russia. Moscow is pleased not to be accused of hacking elections in that country, Lavrov joked.
- 09:02 GMT
Lavrov: Changes of government in Latin American countries do not usually affect their relations with Russia. But Moscow is concerned about some developments, like the meddling in Venezuela. Russia asks foreign players to stop disrupting the situation there and let Venezuelans sort out their differences.