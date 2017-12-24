Santa costume-clad Palestinian protesters clash with Israeli forces in Bethlehem (VIDEO)

Palestinian protesters wearing Santa Claus costumes clashed with Israeli forces, which used stun grenades and brute force against the crowd in Bethlehem.

Ruptly footage shows protesters waving Palestinian flags and joyfully ringing bells in the name of peace during the holiday season. Some held signs that read “All we want for Christmas is Jerusalem and Justice” and “Hey Donald! The power of justice will trump your bullying.”

The demonstrators marched towards the northern entrance of the West Bank barrier on the outskirts of the city, where they came across Israeli border police.

Soldiers tried to force protesters out of the area, with some seen arguing with civilians or pushing them away. After scuffles broke out between the two sides, Israeli forces deployed tear gas to disperse the crowd.

Earlier this week, Bethlehem, a city celebrated in Biblical history, saw violent clashes between Palestinians and Israeli police. On Friday after prayers, Palestinians engaged in clashes, throwing stones at security forces who were protecting the northern entrance to the city.

The demonstrators were protesting Washington’s decision to officially recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital, a move that sparked outrage and a wave of anti-American riots in some Arab and Muslim-majority countries.