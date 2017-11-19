US military truck crash kills elderly civilian in Okinawa, Japan

A US military truck collided with a light vehicle in Okinawa, Japan, killing an elderly civilian, local media reports. The driver, allegedly a member of the US Marine Corps, was drunk at the moment of the crash and is being questioned.

On Sunday morning, the driver of a US military truck reportedly violated traffic regulations, running a red light and crashing into a light vehicle at an intersection in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, according to NHK. The Japanese driver, 60, of the civilian truck was taken unconscious to a local hospital, where he died an hour and a half later.

The man who caused the accident was “apparently a member of the US Marine Corps,” NHK reports, adding that the breath alcohol test of the military truck driver showed the level of alcohol three times above the legal limit. The man did not sustain any injuries and is now being questioned.