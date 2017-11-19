US military truck crash kills elderly civilian in Okinawa, Japan
On Sunday morning, the driver of a US military truck reportedly violated traffic regulations, running a red light and crashing into a light vehicle at an intersection in Naha, the capital of Okinawa Prefecture, according to NHK. The Japanese driver, 60, of the civilian truck was taken unconscious to a local hospital, where he died an hour and a half later.
米軍トラックが死亡事故 海兵隊員運転か アルコール検出 #nhk_newshttps://t.co/KfFalNL8zZ— NHKニュース (@nhk_news) November 19, 2017
The man who caused the accident was “apparently a member of the US Marine Corps,” NHK reports, adding that the breath alcohol test of the military truck driver showed the level of alcohol three times above the legal limit. The man did not sustain any injuries and is now being questioned.