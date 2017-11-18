Heavy snowfall causes hundreds of car accidents in Russia’s Far East (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

More than 250 car accidents have been reported on the icy roads of Russia’s Vladivostok, less than 24 hours after the first heavy snowfall of the season. Locals took to social media to share the most bemusing incidents.

Some 256 road accidents occurred on Friday in Vladivostok in the Far East of Russia, as roads on the up-and-down terrain of the city turned into an ice rink for local drivers. Luckily, no one died in the accidents, but eight people were reported injured.

Social media users posted pictures and videos, showing desperate attempts to stop the vehicles driving at high speed on the blanketed roads and smashing into other cars. Some people even tried to do it with their bare hands.

One icy hill in particular became a frozen nightmare for anyone who dared to drive there. Videos show motorists one by one losing control of their vehicles and crashing into others on their way down.

As the city became gridlocked, people had nothing to do but try to make the best of a bad situation, with some having a party in their cars.

The city was almost brought to a standstill, and many people spent hours getting home. Local authorities are investigating why the city’s road services failed to prevent the situation.