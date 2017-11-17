Lebanon suffers intimidation attempts to cancel gas deal with Russia – Lebanese FM

Lebanese Minister for Foreign Affairs Gebran Bassil has said that there is currently an anti-Lebanon campaign in the Middle East, aimed at "intimidating" his country and forcing it to give up a joint gas project with Russia.

Beirut has faced certain difficulties in the course of its own efforts to “stabilize the region,” the Lebanese foreign minister said on Friday, ahead of his talks with Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. He revealed that, prior to the current crisis, Lebanon was "almost at a threshold of the first-ever contract to develop shale-gas fields with... Russian companies." However, a campaign to hinder the deal "under various pretexts" is now underway, he claimed.

"Some countries are trying to use certain forces to remove the head of Lebanon," he said.

"The same forces that unleashed the war in Syria and those who are feeding into terrorists are now trying to damage Lebanon," Bassil said in an interview with Interfax news agency. The minister added he would not specify which countries those forces represent.

Stating that a "campaign to intimidate Lebanon" had been launched, Bassil said that Beirut hopes Moscow would intensify its efforts aimed at "providing a balance of forces" in the region.Russia has always played a "great role" in fighting terrorism and de-escalating conflicts, he added.

"We count on further bilateral cooperation, and also on [working] on other issues, including restoring [peace] in Syria," Bassil told Russia's senior diplomat. Sergey Lavrov said Moscow stands for solving Lebanese issues through legal means, but without interference from the outside.