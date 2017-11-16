Hardware to hardcore: ‘Liking’ gay porn puts govt minister on defensive

Australia's Defence Industry Minister Christopher Pyne has blamed 'hackers' for liking an explicit gay pornographic video using his Twitter account.

Pyne typically uses his account to discuss military hardware and to promote defense industry events and his public appearances. Pyne suggested the recent nationwide postal survey on same sex marriage (which he supported) might have had a part to play.

"I was hacked overnight!" Pyne tweeted Wednesday, alleging that he was asleep at 2am when the 'hackers' struck. He has since removed the offending ‘like’ but not before producing a few smirks online and among his colleagues. Senator Cory Bernardi couldn't resist making some choice remarks on the situation.

I was hacked overnight! I was 😴 at 2am. Someone tried to hack my social media yesterday. Maybe they are making mischief over the plebiscite? — Christopher Pyne (@cpyne) November 15, 2017

“We need to know how deep and far this penetration ... has been.”



Cory Bernardi on claims hackers liked an explicit gay pornographic video using Christopher Pyne’s Twitter account. #auspolpic.twitter.com/dgX7iXwnwn — Dan Conifer (@DanConifer) November 16, 2017

"I think it is most serious when any minister, but especially a defence minister is the victim of hacking and I do think we need to get to the bottom of this," said Labor leader Bill Shorten, as cited by ABC News. "There have been other problems with security the defence information of our private contractors," Shorten added.

Naturally enough, the online community immediately sprang into action to poke fun.

That’s not how “hacking” works, Mr Pyne. — Mark Newton 🌈👍 (@NewtonMark) November 15, 2017

too much hacking can affect your eyesight. — Orbit (@Stone_in_Space) November 15, 2017

Bloody Russians, at it again pic.twitter.com/YoVOZqByxg — Perorationer 🏳️‍🌈 (@Perorationer) November 15, 2017

Keep telling yourself that, all blue ticks have two step verification. Nice try. — ForensicGirl (@Roswi1423) November 15, 2017

The gaffe is reminiscent of former US presidential candidate Ted Cruz' embarrassing faux pas on Twitter in which a pornographic post briefly appeared on his feed.

"It was a staffing issue and it was inadvertent. It was a mistake. It was not a deliberate action," Cruz said of the incident at the time.