Creatures from the deep: Jellyfish invasion strikes waters off Sevastopol (VIDEO)

An intense jellyfish bloom has swamped the waters of Balaclava Bay in Sevastopol, Crimea, turning the area into an bubbly and slimy mass.

The sea creatures amassed near the piers, turning the water into an alien-like landscape, overrun with an infestation of bobbing jellyfish. They are whitish in color and semi-transparent, but the water is so filled with the species that it’s hard to see past the top layer of the domed beings.

READ MORE: Ancient Arctic jellyfish spotted by scientists in rare encounter (VIDEO)

Footage shows jellyfish of different sizes swarming the moored boats, while curious onlookers survey the natural phenomenon with a mix of bafflement and fascination.

Such infestations are not uncommon off the Crimean coast, but it usually occurs in the springtime, and are quite rare in November. Locals believe the ongoing infestation was caused by a recent storm, which simply washed the gelatinous creatures closer to shore than usual.