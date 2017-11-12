Camera consumed by lava returns footage from inside the molten flow (VIDEO)

A GoPro camera has survived being swallowed by a burning torrent of lava – and even managed to capture footage from inside the flow.

In the video, a stream of molten lava creeps towards the camera before consuming the equipment and sending it up in flames. The kit then melts in the heat.

The owner of the expensive camera kit, Erik Storm, had placed the GoPro into a crack on a volcano in Hawaii to film the lava flows last year, reports PetaPixel.

“I was telling a story when the molten lava completely engulfed my GoPro (with housing on) and it caught on fire,” Storm told the site. “I used a geology rock hammer to pull it out of the lava and thought it was a total loss”.

After Storm returned home with the now-cooled camera in hand, he noticed the device’s Wi-Fi light still blinking. Miraculously, upon removing the camera’s SD card, Storm found the footage of the camera’s incredibly close call.

“The camera even still worked although not as well as it did before,” added Storm “Truly amazing it survived!”