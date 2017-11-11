Putin: Moscow will introduce tit-for-tat measures over US ‘attack’ on Russian media

President Vladimir Putin says that Moscow will resort to reciprocal measures in response to US steps against Russian media, which he called an “attack on freedom of speech.” On Friday, Washington ordered RT America to register as a foreign agent.

“The attack on our media is an attack on freedom of speech without any doubt. We are disappointed,” Putin said at a news briefing at the APEC summit in Vietnam on Saturday.

He added that the Russian parliament is currently discussing the response and voicing “tough suggestions.”

“But we will definitely respond and it [the response] will be reciprocal,” the Russian president warned.

Putin stressed that the media’s role is to provide information and express their perspective.

“It [the media’s perspective] can be challenged, but not by shutting down the media or creating conditions to make it impossible to carry out its professional activities. [It can be challenged] by presenting your own perspective, presenting your information to the audience,” the Russian leader said.

The US has chosen another approach, however, opting for virtual closure, Putin said, reiterating that the response will be adequate and reciprocal.