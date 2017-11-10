Saudi-led strikes target defense ministry in Yemeni capital – reports

Saudi-led coalition warplanes have targeted the defense ministry building in Yemen's capital, Sanaa, an RT Arabic correspondent reported.

The Saudi-led coalition conducted at least two airstrikes on the rebel-controlled areas of the Yemeni capital late Friday, targeting the defense ministry building, AFP reported citing eyewitnesses. Coalition aircraft still flew over Sanaa following the strikes, the witnesses added.

#BREAKING Saudi-led strikes target defence ministry in Yemeni capital say witnesses — AFP news agency (@AFP) November 10, 2017

"There were two to three strikes on the Ministry of Defense," local journalist Hassain Abukhaiti told RT, confirming that Saudi-led planes are targeting the Yemeni capital. He said there are reports that "one of the missiles hit a house," near the military building. "A family was living there," the journalist said. "The house has been destroyed. It is very likely that the entire family was killed."

Social media reports indicate the attack resulted in casualties, that information, though, could not be independently verified. One of the rockets allegedly landed near a "disabled center." Abukhaiti said locals are trying to pull victims from the rubble, but some are afraid to help in rescue efforts fearing repeated strikes.

#Saudi jets targeted a house in Razeh area #Saada today and killed 4 people including a women and 5 years old child . #Yemen — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) November 10, 2017

The air raid damaged civilian property in the vicinity of the ministry building, the Houthi rebel-controlled Saba news agency reported.

The third explosion was so huge by #Saudi air strike targeted defense complex near to old #Sanaa#Yemen

The defense complex is already empty and destroyed . — Ahmad Algohbary (@AhmadAlgohbary) November 10, 2017

This is the second time Riyadh has bombed Sanna in less than a week. The Saudi-led coalition attacked the defense ministry building in the Yemeni capital last Saturday, after Saudi Arabia's air defense intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen towards the King Khalid Airport in Riyadh. On Friday, a US Air Force commander said the ballistic missile was likely supplied by Iran and bore “Iranian markings.” While Tehran has firmly denied its involvement, Saudi Arabia still holds Iran responsible for the attack.

