Saudi attorney general: Phase 1 of anti-corruption push complete, detained individuals questioned
Detailed questioning of the individuals taken into custody as part of anti-corruption probe is taking place, according to the Saudi attorney general. He added that it completed phase one of anti-corruption push.
According to earlier reports in Saudi media, at least 11 Saudi princes and four incumbent ministers of the government were placed into custody. Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, one of the richest people in the world, is reportedly among those in custody as part of the corruption probe.
‘Arabian Warren Buffett’ among those arrested in Saudi anti-corruption crackdown https://t.co/YTxV3BT5mbpic.twitter.com/tcLbrRuXQW— RT (@RT_com) November 6, 2017
DETAILS TO FOLLOW