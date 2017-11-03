Fire breaks out at Moscow’s Pushkin Museum (VIDEO)
One of the buildings at the Pushkin State Museum of Fine Arts in Moscow, the largest collection of European art in the Russian capital, has caught fire. Photos and videos on social media show thick smoke above the roof of the building.
Witnesses said on Twitter that white smoke was seen billowing from the roof and it turned black by the time firefighters arrived.
Горит музей имени Пушкина на Волхонке. Из-под крыши валит белый дым. Пока ехали пожарные, дым сменился на черный!— Curtains Russell (@RussellCurtains) November 3, 2017
DETAILS TO FOLLOW