WhatsApp down: App crashes, causing brief worldwide outage

© Dado Ruvic / Reuters
Popular messaging app ‘WhatsApp’ crashed early Friday, with users having to switch to one of the many other forms of communication.

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp has, according to website Downdetector, began experiencing outages at about 8:10 GMT. Users from a host of countries including Ireland, Russia, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Israel, Spain, Malaysia, Kenya, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and Serbia reported outages.

After around 45 minutes, users began reporting that service had been restored. The company has not yet commented on the cause of the outage.

© downdetector.com

Predictably, people panicked and took to Twitter to express their dismay.

WhatsApp’s last major outage occurred in early May, when it took several hours for the company to rectify the problem.

Now that service has resumed, those who had been forced to resort to Twitter, Facebook, and good old-fashioned text messaging, can breathe a sigh of relief. 

