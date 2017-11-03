WhatsApp down: App crashes, causing brief worldwide outage
The Facebook-owned WhatsApp has, according to website Downdetector, began experiencing outages at about 8:10 GMT. Users from a host of countries including Ireland, Russia, Malaysia, Czech Republic, Israel, Spain, Malaysia, Kenya, Turkey, Italy, Egypt and Serbia reported outages.
After around 45 minutes, users began reporting that service had been restored. The company has not yet commented on the cause of the outage.
Predictably, people panicked and took to Twitter to express their dismay.
Whatsapp is down. The end of the world is near. pic.twitter.com/gEvfFMVH15— Rubén Mozo (@rubenmozo) November 3, 2017
Switching between WiFi and 4G trying to get WhatsApp messages to send #whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/rGCaS0NdML— Kam (@Kamil_LFC94) November 3, 2017
#WhatsApp definición gráfica de hoy pic.twitter.com/pVGsiYBGSo— europa-59 (@europaa59) November 3, 2017
Whatsapp is down all over the world 😂 nd everyone is panicking.. Nd some like me joking abt it on twitter 🤣— Nikhil Siddhartha (@actor_Nikhil) November 3, 2017
The age we live in now 😂 pic.twitter.com/ylVQwibMyo
When #whatsapp is down & you come to the realisation that you will actually have to do work today 😭 #whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/fPuTdpyvZs— Kate Farrell (@KateFarrell28) November 3, 2017
WhatsApp’s last major outage occurred in early May, when it took several hours for the company to rectify the problem.
READ MORE: WhatsApp down: Facebook's messaging app suffers worldwide outages
Now that service has resumed, those who had been forced to resort to Twitter, Facebook, and good old-fashioned text messaging, can breathe a sigh of relief.
#WhatsApp doesn’t work and we are back to ‘90s #whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/0tL7dqiYXR— Donato Fiore (@fiore_donato) November 3, 2017
#whatsappdown And its confirmed on twitter, pic.twitter.com/AMRyhOhYp2— SAGAR (@Hugetrick) November 3, 2017
We're flying blind here people.— Chop Shop (@Chopshop2011) November 3, 2017
#whatsappdownpic.twitter.com/bpMTG4O8X5