US is #1 enemy, Iran will never yield to it – Supreme Leader Khamenei

Iran will never give in to its “number one enemy,” which “uses all the wickedness” to undermine the 2015 nuclear agreement, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a statement. The broadside comes as US President Trump pushes ahead with his anti-Tehran policy.

“America is the number one enemy of our nation ... We will never accept their bullying over the nuclear deal,” the supreme leader said Thursday, Reuters reports. “They are using all the wickedness to destroy the fruit of the nuclear talks,” Khamenei added, referring to the pact, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), at a meeting with students in Tehran.

US hostility towards Iran “has blinded their calculation vision, leading them to repeat their mistakes,” IRNA news agency quoted the supreme leader. Earlier this month, Trump decried the Islamic republic as “a terrorist nation like few others.” Responding to that “foolish remark,” Khamenei suggested the US “holds grudges and hostility toward the very existence of a tireless and resistant nation,” according to Tasnim news agency.