Russian long-range bombers strike militant targets in Syria – MoD

A group of six Russian strategic Tu-22M3 bombers has carried out an airstrike on militant positions in the Syrian province of Deir ez-Zor, destroying munitions stockpiles and outposts, the country’s defense ministry said.

The airstrikes were carried out on Wednesday in the vicinity of the city of Abu Kamal, which remains the last major Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) stronghold in southeastern Syria.

“Militant outposts, ammunition and weaponry stockpiles were the targets of the strikes. The objective control systems registered hits on all the designated targets,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

