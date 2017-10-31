Russian submarine strikes ISIS command in Syria with Kalibr cruise missiles from Mediterranean

A Russian submarine has fired a barrage of Kalibr cruise missiles from the Mediterranean Sea at targets in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor governorate, destroying Islamic State command posts, fortifications and arms depots, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

On Tuesday, the ‘Veliky Novgorod’ attack submarine of the Varshavyanka class targeted positions of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) terrorist group, said the ministry’s statement cited by Russian media.

The high-value targets included several command points, a large group of militants and a big weapons depot near the village of Abu Kemal, the ministry said. The targets were destroyed by the strike, the report said.

The submarine previously attacked terrorist targets in Syria on October 5, when it fired Kalibr missiles simultaneously with the submarine ‘Kolpino’ of the same class.

