Bomb threat forces Turkish A320 jet flying from Moscow to land in Ukraine
An Airbus A320 en route from Moscow's international Domodedovo airport to one of Turkey’s cities has reportedly performed an emergency landing in Odessa, Ukraine. There have been reports of a possible explosive device on board.
A decision to land in the southern Ukrainian city of Odessa was prompted by a suspicious object on the plane, regional head of Ukrainian national police, Ruslan Forostyak, said on his Facebook page. The passenger plane belongs to a Turkish airline and was being operated by a Turkish crew.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW